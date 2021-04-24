Zimbabwe bowling coach warns Pakistan of more misery

ISLAMABAD: The proud Zimbabwe bowling coach Douglas Hondo warned Pakistan against further miseries saying his team job was not finished yet as they would enter in series decider on Sunday with new zeal and vigor to wrest a rare honours of winning it.

In a virtual media talk Hondo said they would get back to the drawing board Saturday to start planning to keep up the pressure on the Pakistan team. “We would not be overdoing with victory celebration today as we will have to get back on the drawing board Saturday to prepare for the all-important series decider. We want to keep the same pressure on the Pakistan team that was there on Friday. Our job hasn’t finished as yet as now we want to win the series by making our best efforts in the third T20.”

Douglas Hondo praised his bowlers for carrying on the plan that was chalked up for them. “They bowled brilliantly, making sure that whatever plan was there for each batsman should be implemented. I am confident that bowlers would be seen at their best in the last T20 also.”

Zimbabwe bowling coach said that his team came closer to winning against Pakistan so many times in the past. “We came so near to beating Pakistan but ended up on the losing side. Even we had good chances of winning the first T20 also. Same happened many times in the past also.”

Hondo also praised Brendon Taylor for making his presence felt as a leader. “He was there when we experienced golden days six years back. He is back to his best and his experience as a captain also worked wonders.”