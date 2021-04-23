LHC order about sugar availability in open market not implemented

TAXILA: Soaring prices of daily-use items have irked the poor and middle classes of society in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantt.

People were seen standing in long queues at Ramazan sasta (cheap) bazaars and outside the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets to purchase one kilogram of sugar at the official rate in the city. The administration has badly failed to implement the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders about ensuring availability of the commodity in the open market.

People termed the establishment of sasta bazaars and government relief package a joke in the holy month of Ramazan.

Residents complained that there was no difference between prices of edibles in sasta bazaars and local markets. They said a few vendors were brought for an hour to conduct photo sessions at the sasta bazaars. This scribe visited Taxila and Wah Cantt bazaars on Wednesday and talked to visitors and the TMA employees.

Citizens said that chicken (alive) price had jumped to Rs305 per kg in the local market, while chicken meat was being sold for Rs430 per kg. It was also noted that low quality mutton was being sold for Rs1,350 per kg and beef with bones was being sold for Rs600 per kg and the local administration was playing the role of a silent spectator.

Shaukat Ayub, a local PPP leader and president of Farmers Council, Rawalpindi district, said he was told that cheap vegetables, fruit and other edibles were available at the sasta bazaars, but it was not the case when he visited the bazaar himself. He said he was given a 10-kg flour bag, 3kg ghee and 6kg sugar for Rs1,700 after standing in queue for hours.

A local journalist, Mir Asim, said the authorities had failed to provide relief to people in Ramazan.

A consumer, Umar Farooq, said the government had failed to control the soaring prices of essential commodities in Ramazan. He said that chicken was being sold for Rs305 per kg, which was beyond the purchasing power of common people. He said the price of chicken had been increasing rapidly since the start of Ramazan.