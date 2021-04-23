Saudi Arabia’s ban on flight from Pakistan to continue after May 17

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ban on international flights from 20 countries will stay, including the Pakistan, India and UAE, even after May 17, when the kingdom will resume international flights, foreign media reported. This was announced by Saudi daily Arab News on Thursday, quoting Saudia, the country’s national carrier. Saudia was responding to a query posed by a Saudi resident, asking whether the travel suspension will continue. This decision has been taken by the kingdom to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.