Fri Apr 23, 2021
April 23, 2021

NECOP inks MoU with CUI

Islamabad

Islamabad : A memorandum of Understanding between the National Electronics Complex of Pakistan (NECOP) and COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) was signed here on Thursday at the principal seat of the later in Islamabad.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Rector CUI and Dr. Sajid Baloch, Director General NECOP signed the document on behalf of their organisations. The MoU will promote collaboration between the two organisations in Research and Development in the areas of Computer Sciences, Electronics, Computer and Mechanical Engineering by granting access of NECOP Labs and facilities to COMSATS University Islamabad Researchers.

The organisations agreed to hold joint research seminars, workshops and conferences in the subjects of mutual interest.

