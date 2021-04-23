Population crisis

Pakistan’s population growth threatens to negate all its endeavors for economic and social progress and its hopes of becoming a peaceful and prosperous country. It is estimated that by 2040, Pakistan’s population will cross the 300 million mark. While it should have been the state’s top priority to manage and control this ticking time bomb, there is only a little to show even the slightest movement in this direction. As concerned citizens, we believe that the state has completely failed to appreciate, understand and implement an effective and multipronged strategy to tackle this threat.

Conducting a few meetings once or twice a year, followed by a little to no action, is not the solution to this problem. There is already enough information known on this subject. Why must Pakistan continue to remain oblivious and unresponsive to even notice, much less respond to, this fundamental and crucial crisis? All policymakers should work collectively to reduce the country’s total fertility rate from 3.6 to 2.1.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi