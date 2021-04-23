Internet access

Pakistan ranks the lowest among South Asian countries in terms of access to the internet, as measured by the Economist’s Intelligence Unit. The report on internet usage among 120 countries puts Pakistan at 90th place, well behind India which occupies the 49th position followed by Sri Lanka at 77th. Even Iran, recognized as a closed society around the world, takes the 57th slot.

Pakistan has consistently finished low on the global internet ranking scale since the report first came out four years ago. Sweden and the US occupy the top place, followed as we would expect by other developed countries. While Pakistan ranks well on the affordability category, with many able to manage enough funds to access the internet, it stands low in terms of relevance and accessibility. This is partly because only a limited number of households have broadband or other means to access the internet. The continued use of 2G phones also makes it difficult for people to acquire smart phones, which would allow them entry into the world of the internet at the tap of a button. The question of relevance and Pakistan’s lower ranking on this compared to other South Asian nations and other developing nations is affected by the fact that little information exists in local languages or in languages that can be understood and contributed to by people who use the internet. Of these people, it is also significant that WiFi access is available to only 51 percent of women out of the total number of internet users and to 65 percent of women out of the users of mobile phones. This represents cultural and moral restrictions which still attempt to prevent women and girls from using the internet, even when they are adults.

The problem is one that Pakistan will need to address in the coming years as dependence on the internet increases more and more. At present, information is widely available over the internet, but Pakistan’s low ranking in the world is a matter that needs to be considered in a time that is changing rapidly. The readings do not augur well for the future. Pakistan has a large number of people using mobile phones amongst its large population, made up mainly of people under 50 years of age, who are more likely to turn to new technologies, to gain information and to communicate with others. In this respect, it needs to widen the scope of the internet by setting up more towers and means to broadcast internet across the country, notably to remote areas from where people have complained that they are cut off from education, news and communication with others because of the limitations placed on the internet.