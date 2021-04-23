A continued threat

The powerful bomb that exploded in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Quetta on April 21 claimed at least five lives and injured over a dozen people. The attack suggests that terrorist groups remain active in the country and are still organised enough to reach high-level targets. In this case, there is conjecture the principal target was the Chinese ambassador who was believed to be staying at the hotel. Police have however confirmed that he was not at the hotel at the time of the blast and is safe. There is also conjecture about who carried out the attack. While the TTP has apparently claimed responsibility for the blast, there have been other attacks in the same city by Isis as well. Similarly, the rise in activity by terrorists in the region as the US prepares to depart from Afghanistan also promises greater instability in the future if the tactics are not adapted quickly to deal with the problem.

Of course, we have heard the usual words of condemnation and sympathy for the dead from our leaders. Administrative officials in Quetta have also condemned the killing and a full investigation has been ordered. But we need more than this. In order to prevent a dangerous coalition between the varying outfits active in the province, we need to figure out how to deal with the different groups. Hearing out some legitimate grievances may placate some whose issues revolve around their perception of injustice. The TTP and the IS need a different approach. But whatever the strategy is, it must be adopted quickly and carried through by bringing together all elements which make up the state and the government so that we can indeed defeat terrorism while also keeping on board the opposition, so that there is a strong, united force against terrorism of all kinds.

This blast shows that threats still loom large both externally and internally and it calls for a comprehensive strategy to combat terrorism in the region. Quetta has seen so much bloodshed intermittently that people constantly find themselves under a shadow of gloom and sorrow. For now, the government needs to ensure that there are no further security lapses and violent attacks, so as to fulfil its basic duty of keeping its citizens safe. The mindset that makes such violence so prevalent needs to be tackled. Such attacks also show not just that we cannot be complacent about the militant threat but that the only way to overcome this threat is through cooperation with our neighbours.