LCWU ranked 7th among world’s 776 institutions

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has been ranked 7th in Gender Equality among 776 institutions of the world in 2021 Impact Rankings by Times Higher Education. According to a press release issued on Thursday, LCWU has been ranked 6th among 36 general universities of Pakistan. LCWU received overall rank of 401-600 out of 1115 institutions of the world. In addition, LCWU is also ranked 101-200 in Quality Education out of 996 institutions of the world.