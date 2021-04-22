DC visits Ramazan Bazaar

JHANG: Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed on Wednesday visited the main Fruit and Vegetable Market, Ramazan Bazaar and various markets to ensure the smooth supply and availability of commodities on subsidised rates announced by the government.

After increasing public complaints, the DC visited the main Ramazan Bazaar of Shaheed Road and inspected the sugar, flour, meat and other stalls and also reviewed the quality of fruits and vegetables.He directed the ACs of all four tehsils to remain present in the Ramazan bazaars and ensure required stocks of sugar and flour. The DC also directed the Municipal Corporation officials to improve cleanliness arrangements in the Ramazan bazaars and in local markets. He also directed the price control magistrates to ensure display of rate lists on prominent places of shops. He urged the visitors to follow the coronavirus SOPs.