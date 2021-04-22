SHC annoyed at non-recovery of missing person

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday expressed anger at police officials and other relevant authorities over the non-recovery of missing person Mohammad Omar Farooq. A high court bench heard a petition filed by the family of Farooq for the recovery of their beloved one. The court expressed anger over non-recovery of Farooq. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the police report. “Police performance is disappointing,” the court remarked. The court sought a progress report from the Home Secretary. Police’s efforts to recover a missing citizen for years are not visible, the court said. Later, the court adjourned the case till April 21.