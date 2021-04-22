Two girls die of measles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two girls died of measles while over 12 are suffering from it in Kandhkot. According to the Health Department, more than 12 children were suffering from the disease in different villages of Kandhkot-Kashmore district. The District Health Officer Kashmore-Kandhkot said teams of doctors are visiting the measles-hit villages to vaccinate the children.