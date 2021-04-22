close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2021

Two girls die of measles

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2021

SUKKUR: Two girls died of measles while over 12 are suffering from it in Kandhkot. According to the Health Department, more than 12 children were suffering from the disease in different villages of Kandhkot-Kashmore district. The District Health Officer Kashmore-Kandhkot said teams of doctors are visiting the measles-hit villages to vaccinate the children.

