Thu Apr 22, 2021
April 22, 2021

Afridi regards Allama Iqbal as ambassador of Kashmiri people

Islamabad

Islamabad

Islamabad : Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi, paying tribute to the national poet on his 83rd death anniversary, on Wednesday said Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal made Pakistan’s creation possible by laying foundation of the ideology of Pakistan.

In a statement, the Chairman said he was a visionary leader, great philosopher and poet of East who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

Shehryar Afridi also paid homage to Iqbal for his services for Kashmir and Kashmiri people as their ambassador.

“Allama Iqbal dedicated huge part of his book Armaghan-a-Hijaz to Kashmir cause and was also Secretary of Anjuman-i-Kashmiri Musalmanan in 1908,” he added.

