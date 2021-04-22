Queen Elizabeth II thanks public as she turns 95

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday thanked well-wishers for their messages of support after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, as she turned 95 and spent her first birthday without him in more than seven decades.

"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days," she said in her first public comments since his death on April 9 aged 99. "We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."

The Queen -- Britain’s longest-reigning monarch -- said the messages from Britain, the Commonwealth and around the world had been a "comfort" during a "period of great sadness".

Her birthday falls during a two-week period of royal mourning for Philip, who was interred on Saturday in the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Queen, seen at the funeral for the first time since his death, cut a solitary figure due to coronavirus restrictions, sitting alone in mourning black, with a white-trimmed, black face mask.