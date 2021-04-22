‘Excise dept to share vehicle owners’ data with PSCA’

LAHORE:Secretary Excise and Taxation Punjab Waqas Ali accompanied by a delegation visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Wednesday.

Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran briefed the delegation on the working of the authority and electronic challan system. A joint meeting was held on traffic e-challan and excise data in which important decisions were taken for public convenience and better service delivery. The Secretary Excise and Taxation Waqas Ali said electronic ticketing centre and traffic team of Safe Cities Authority were doing excellent job. He said the Excise Department would share updated and complete address database of vehicle owners with the Safe Cities Authority so citizens could receive their e-challans at their homes in time.

It was decided in the meeting that the Excise Department would issue instructions to private banks and dealers to share the addresses of vehicle owners. It was unanimously decided in the meeting that the information of Excise Token Tax and Safe Cities Electronic Challan would be combined in the database so that citizens may have a clear idea during sale and purchase of vehicles. At the end of the meeting, a commemorative shield was also presented to the secretary.