Incompetent rulers have destroyed state writ: Sana

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah says the incompetent rulers have destroyed the state writ and are now licking their own saliva.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said Imran Khan was a man without senses and he didn’t know when Salman Rushdie wrote the book and who was prime minister at that time.

He said neither JUI nor PML-N issued any statement about the TLP protests. He said PDM issued a statement in which violence was condemned.

He asked why the agreement had not been brought into the parliament in the past five months.

He said it was the duty of the government to take the entire parliament on board on this sensitive issue so that parliamentarians should talk to the TLP people.

Sana said the agreement was coming to an end on April 20 so the government ran on TLP ten days before the end of the contract and started arrests resulting in violence across the country.

“First, they denied having talks with the TLP and now they are lick their own saliva one by one,” he stated.

Answering a question, he said the current incompetent government had completely wiped out the state writ. He said if the government had made an agreement with TLP, it should be fulfilled.