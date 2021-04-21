Balloting for LDA City apartments held

LAHORE: Balloting for LDA City Naya Pakistan apartments was held at CM’s Office here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the chair. The CM pressed computer button for balloting of 13,277 applications for the allotments of 2,000 apartments.

Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Sadia Sohail MPA, Vice Chairman LDA SM Imran, Chief Secretary, DG LDA, DG PITB, Secretary Information and others were also present.

The CM stated that successful applicants will approach Punjab Bank, or its nominated banks, for letters of comfort. The value of an apartment is around 27 lakh rupees and the successful candidates can also submit a separate application for the subsidy to NAPHDA.

The successful candidates will submit a ten per cent down payment while others will deposit a 21 per cent down payment, he said. The rest of the payment will be paid in an easy monthly installment after occupying the apartment.

The CM expressed satisfaction that the dream of occupying an own house is being materialised as 2,000 apartments will be allotted to LDA, federal and provincial government employees in the first phase.

The submission of more than 13,000 applications is a huge public trust over this project which has been designed on a no-profit, no-loss basis, he added. The apartments will be handed over to allottees in a short period and the building standard will be better than any other private housing scheme. Sixty per cent area has been reserved for the greenbelt, parks, footpaths and roads. There will be a separate parking facility for every apartment block along with a commercial area, he said.

The CM added that community centre, school, dispensaries and mosques will also be constructed while the electrification system will be underground. More than 35,000 apartments will be constructed under this scheme, he said.