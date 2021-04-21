To check export of matters linking to nukes, WMDs: Cabinet okays powers to SECD

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet Tuesday approved the delegation of some powers to the Strategic Export Control Division (SECD) with a view to ensuring effective implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 about control on the export of goods, technology and instruments related to nuclear and biological weapons and more effective implementation of Pakistanâ€™s commitment to check the spread of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs).

The move would enable the division to make timely decisions in that regard. For bringing about administrative improvement in the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes and allied teaching hospitals, Federal Medical Teaching Institute Ordinance 2020 promulgated by the president had already been implemented in various institutions.

These included Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, National Institute of Child Health Karachi, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Karachi and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The Cabinet approved the appointment of Board of Governors in these institutes in that respect. Members of the Board of Governors for National Institute of Child Health Karachi included Dr Ahsan Rabbani, Prof Dr Waseem Qazi and Amir A Allahwana. Members of the Board of Governors for National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Karachi included Dr Hasnat Muhammad Sharif, Justice Sarmad J Usmani and Hassan Aziz Bilgarami.

Members of the Board of Governors for Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center Karachi included Dr Imtiaz A Hashmi and Prof S Tipu Sultan. Muzammail Rasheed was appointed as Member of the Board of Governor for PIMS Islamabad.

The cabinet, while keeping in view the requests made by the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNMA) in Afghanistan and United Nations Childrenâ€™s Fund (UNICEF), allowed the transportation of few containers from Karachi to Kabul.