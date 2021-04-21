NUML, ICCI ink accord to promote industry-academia linkages

Islamabad : National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote linkages between industry and academia and undertake joint research initiatives for the benefit of the industrial sector.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and Pro-Rector, Research & Strategic Initiatives (R&SI) Dr. M. Zubair Iqbal, signed the MoU during a ceremony held at NUML University.

Fatma Azim, senior vice president, Abdul Rehman Khan, vice president ICCI, NUML Rector Maj General (r) Muhammad Jaffar HI(M), Director General NUML/Pro-Rector Planning and Resources Brig Muhammad Badr Malik and others were also present on the occasion.

Both sides have agreed to work together to create linkages between industry and academia and promote research culture in industry to boost industrialisation in the region and produce demand-driven graduates for the industry. ICCI would also facilitate the job placement of NUML students in its member companies besides providing them internship opportunities in local industries.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that strong industry-academia linkages were of vital importance to conduct research projects for industry to help it in producing value added products in order to improve exports. He assured that ICCI would cooperate with NUML in providing internships to its students and their job placement in the local industry.

NUML Rector (r) Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI(M) during a meeting with ICCI President said that it is the time to introduce research culture in our industry.

He said that NUML has established a dedicated block for display of industrial products and ICCI should cooperate in showcasing the potential of local industrial products through their display in that facility.