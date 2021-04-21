Textile factory gutted

A fire broke out at a textile factory in Federal B Industrial Area’s Akhtar Compound, Block 22 on Tuesday. Responding to information, fire tenders immediately arrived on the scene to douse the flames. A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the scene and cordoned off the factory to avoid any loss of life.

The spokesperson said that initially two fire tenders were dispatched to the fire site; however, two more fire tenders were rushed while keeping the intensity of the fire; however, luckily, no loss of life was reported in the fire.

Water tankers also reached the property to avoid water shortage. It took the firefighters efforts lasting two hours to bring the blaze under control, causing damage worth millions of rupees.