Tue Apr 20, 2021
April 20, 2021

Pakpattan DC asks to strictly implement corona related SOPs

National

 
April 20, 2021

PAKPATTAN: Pakpattan DC Rana Shakeel Aslam has asked the officers concerned to strictly implement the corona related SOPs due surge in COVID-19 cases. He stated this while addressing a meeting which was participated by Pakpattan District CEO Health Doctor Ahmad Shahzad, CEO Education Rana Muhammad Arshad Khan and other officers. Health Department representatives told the meeting the number of total corona positive patients was 298 in the district. They said 26 patients were under treatment in Pakpattan DHQ Hospital.

