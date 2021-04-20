Miscreants deserve no concession: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Inam Ghani has said no organisation, group or its activists deserve any concession for taking law into their hands or damaging the property of citizens under the guise of protest and a strict legal action would be taken against such miscreants irrespective of their status.

The IGP gave these instructions while giving instructions to all RPOs and DPOs of the province during the RPOs video link conference held at the Central Police Office here on Monday. DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera and other officers were also present in the meeting. During the meeting, the police strategy for preventing any kind of violent gathering or protests in the province was discussed in detail.

The IGP directed the police officers and personnel to perform their duties with more responsibility and diligence to protect the lives and property of the citizens and maintain law and order while senior officers should review the security arrangements at sensitive places and points by going out to the field and monitor the sensitive points as well as brief the police force on their duties.

During the meeting, all the RPOs and DPOs of the province briefed the IGP on overall law and order and security measures in their respective districts. He emphasised that the provision of best medical facilities to the officers and personnel injured in the line of duty should be ensured on priority while special care should be taken for the welfare of the personnel.