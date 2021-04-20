Races at LRC to resume from May 16

LAHORE: The races at Lahore Race Club (LRC), which were stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume from May 16.

An official of the LRC said that the decision to stop the races had been taken in accordance with the government directions.

He further said that the stewards had on the request of owners and trainers decided to hold the day and night races due to change in weather. He said that class VII and division I and II races will be of 1200 metres distance, division III and IV of 1000 metres and division V of 900 metres.