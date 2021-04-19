30 held, arms recovered in Mardan

MARDAN: Police have arrested 30 people and also recovered weapons and drugs during raids on Sunday.

On the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted operations in Toru, Kharaki, Hoti and Chura areas and arrested proclaimed offenders and 29 other people.

The raiding parties also recovered two Kalashnikovs, three pistols, 1971 grams charas and bullets. Several people were arrested during snap checking at naka bandis.

Meanwhile, DPO Dr Zahidullah inspected security arrangements at Dubai Adda police post and also had Iftar with the cops on duty there. On the occasion, the official also gave away prizes to the cops for better performance.