close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
April 19, 2021

Prolonged power outages in Hyderabad after rain

National

NR
News Report
April 19, 2021

HYDERABAD: Owing to rainfall in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, several areas have been facing power outages for many hours. According to the spokesperson of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), out of the 70 feeders that were tripped due to rainfall, power has been restored in 30 of them.

The spokesperson added that the power supply had to be suspended to avoid untoward incidents as trees, signboards, and wires were broken due to the rainfall. Last year, torrential rains had lashed parts of Hyderabad, leading to a similar problem. Aside from prolonged power outages, drains across the city were left inundated. The streets of the second-largest city in Sindh were also flooded due to the rain while water entered houses and caused difficulties for residents. Water rising up to three feet outside several hospitals could be seen. In the city’s Latifabad and Qasimabad areas, the localities were submerged with rainwater.

Latest News

More From Pakistan