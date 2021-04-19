15 Pakistani students qualify for KGL contest

Islamabad : Fifteen Pakistani students have qualified for the global round of the internationally renowned KGL Contest 2021.

Pakistani students took part in the English language contest alongside students from all over the world. In the two-stage contest, only the top ten percent of all students proceed to the second round.

Organized by the International Testing Authority, KGL Contest is the fastest-growing competition globally, offered in more than 70 countries with over 6 million participants. The results were announced on 16 April, 2021.

In level Pre-A1, Silah Farhan from Roots Millennium School One World Campus scored first, Nael Ahmad from Aitchison College came second, and Khadija Haroon from the Lahore Grammar School secured third place.

In level A1, Nael Ahmed, Maryam Anwar, and Maha Khan, all from the Preparatory School of Islamabad stood first, second and third respectively.

In level A2, Mohammad Allawal Jamal and Waleed Ahmed Yousaf of the Aitchison College got first and second place while Zayna Ahsan of the Learning Alliance, Lahore, got third place.

In level B1, Sereen Yusuf of the TNS Beaconhouse got first place, while Hamayal Shammas from the Cornerstone School stood second, and Eisha Muddasir of the Lahore Grammar School got third place.

Xainab Mubashir, Shaheryar Hafeez, and Hira Shamsi of the Headstart School stood first, second and third respectively in the level B2.

The global round will be held in Greece, COVID-19 situation permitting. The KGL contest was brought to Pakistan by their country partner Eye on Ivy. The Eye on Ivy offers strategic advice and guidance on the admissions process to a wide variety of programs abroad.