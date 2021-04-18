LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said that Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry should compare his statement against the Punjab chief secretary with Imran Khan’s warning to the Islamabad police officers, given during his sit-in in Capital.

While talking to the media here on Saturday, he asked Fawad Ch to become the plaintiff in the case against him. “I did not say anything inappropriate in my press conference,” Rana Sana claimed.

About Fawad Chaudhry statement that a case under terrorism law would be registered against him, Rana Sanaullah said Fawad Ch should also review the statements of his leader, who in the past, repeatedly said that he would hang the police officers with his own hands.

He said the government itself did not remember what Imran Khan had said in the past, but it was always ready to register baseless cases against the opposition. He said Fawad should become the applicant against him and he would face him in the court with all the evidence, in which Imran Khan threatened the government machinery including police officers by naming them.

Rana Sanaullah said that the government was confused as its mantra of accountability had badly failed and nothing had so far been proved against any member of the opposition.

He said that in his press talk, he also gave a message to Saad Rizvi that he had taken the wrong path. “We condemn the act of blocking roads, which causes problems for people,” he said, adding that he just raised the question of who started the method of blocking roads and who talked about closing down the whole of Pakistan.

Rana Sanaullah said if any religious party wanted to be politically active, then it should follow the code of conduct. He said in his constituency, 13 candidates of different religious parties had been fielded.

The selected gang had destroyed the economy of the country, he said adding that free and transparent elections were necessary in the country. “We are against selection. As long as the selection process continues, the country will not move forward, the selection process should come to an end now,” he added.

Taunting the government, he said what would happen to a country where the finance minister was changed after every six months. He said the government had again appointed an ad hoc finance minister.

Answering a question, he said “we respect the PPP and all other political parties in the PDM”. He said the PPP was with the PML-N in past and today they had a disagreement and maybe tomorrow they would agree again on some point, and that was called politics.