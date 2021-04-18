Covid-19 deaths cross 16,000 mark as 112 more die

ISLAMABAD: The death toll in the country due to COVID-19 crossed 16,000 mark as another 112 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

Top in tally of 16,094 is the Punjab province with 7,333 deaths followed by KP 4,544, Sindh 2,832, Islamabad 631, AJK 428, Balochistan 223 and GB 103. The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has reported 62 out of total 112 deaths in Punjab, KP 36 and Islamabad five deaths.

So far 654,954 out of a total of 750,158 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far. Currently, there are a total of 79,108 active COVID-19 cases. In all 4,976 people were tested positive for COVID-19 out of 65,279 tests conducted across the country on April 16.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Administration on midnight between April 16 and 17 closed down all the bus terminals in limits of the federal capital imposing complete ban on interprovincial movement of the public service vehicles. Secretary Islamabad Transport Authority along with personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police was also deputed at entry and exit points of Islamabad to make ban on interprovincial movement as effective.