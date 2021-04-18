Govt to book Rana Sanaullah under terror law for ‘threats’

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: A case under the Anti-Terrorism Act will be filed against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for allegedly threatening the Punjab Chief Secretary and other officials, the information minister has said.

Speaking to reporters in Rawalpindi on Saturday, Fawad Chaudhry said Sanaullah had “threatened” the Punjab Chief Secretary, commissioner and other officers on Friday and a case would be registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act and related laws for which instructions were being given.

Chaudhry was referring to Sanaullah’s press talk a day earlier, in which he had said, addressing the Punjab chief secretary directly, that PTI politicians with “foreign nationalities” would leave the country when their tenure was up, but the Punjab Chief Secretary had family here and would not go anywhere. Therefore he should think first before unquestionably doing the bidding of the “selected” government.

Chaudhry said: “No one can be allowed to intimidate government officials and their family members. If he wants to play politics, he has to do so within the limits of the Constitution and respect the law. If there is insulting talk about institutions, or officers are threatened or institutions blackmailed, then surely there will be action.”

After the announcement of the case against Sanaullah, the PML-N leader challenged the information minister to “not delay and file a case against me”, daring Chaudhry to become a plaintiff himself. According to Geo News, the PML-N leader said stood by his position and would not back down from threats.

Sanaullah further said: “[TLP leader] Saad Rizvi’s statements should be compared with my statements and those of Imran Khan.”