MWM announces support for PPP in NA-249 by-poll

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has announced its support for the Pakistan Peoples Partyâ€™s (PPP) candidate Abdul Qadir Khan Mandokhel in the upcoming by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-249 comprising the Baldia Town area of Karachi.

The announcement to this effect was made on Saturday at a press conference jointly addressed by PPP Sindh President Waqar Mehdi, Mandokhel and leaders of the MWM.

The PPP candidate claimed on the occasion that the PPP would emerge victorious in the upcoming by-poll in the city. The Sindh government had spent around Rs2 billion to carry out development works in the constituency, he said, adding that the residents of the constituency did not trust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf anymore as the ruling party in the federal government had not carried out any development work in the area after the last general elections.

Mandokhel vowed that after winning the by-election, the PPP would transform NA-249 into a model constituency of Karachi. Mehdi said the federal government had no interest in resolving issues of the people of Karachi and the rest of Sindh. He added that despite ruling the local government in Karachi in the past, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had not resolved the basic municipal and civic infrastructure issues in Baldia Town.

MWM leader Ali Hussain Naqvi said their party had after due consultation decided to support the PPP in the upcoming by-poll. He said the PPP leadership had given assurance of resolving basic civic and municipal issues of the constituency.