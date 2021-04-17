24,383 senior citizens vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: District Health Officer Dr Ataul Moenum Friday said 24,383 senior citizens had been vaccinated against coronavirus in Faisalabad district so far.

Talking to reporters, the DHO said 20,330 senior citizens had been administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine and 4,053 were administered the second one. He said the senior citizens were administered doses of vaccine at Sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Samundari New Building, Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New Building Tandlianwala and Rural Health Center New Building Khurrianwala vaccination centres. He said the process of monitoring the centres was underway and record was also being updated daily.