Buzdar approves funds release for development schemes

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance to decide about the release of funds to development projects.

The meeting was told that 6 metallic road projects would be completed at a cost of Rs190 million in Lahore. The meeting, in principle, approved developing four model graveyards in Lahore through Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority.

An approval for water supply schemes was also granted for Chichawatni and Harappa. Both the projects were announced by the CM during his Sahiwal visit.

It was decided to set up a modern bus stand in Mianwali, while the sewerage and drainage project at the bus stand would be completed with Rs130 million.

Four development projects were approved for Mianwali city, along with approval of five road construction schemes.

The CM approved funds for up-gradation of THQ hospital Minchinabad with Rs370 million.

Expansion of Khwaja Ghulam Fareed mausoleum at Kot Mithan was approved and a boundary wall and marble floor would be constructed there.

Different schemes of provision of water for drinking and irrigation purposes under Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority were also approved.

The meeting was told that numerous projects would be completed with Rs5.71 billion under the Koh-e-Suleman Improvement Project. A bridge and a metallic road would be constructed at Sanghar Nullah and Rs39.7 million would be spent to complete the water supply scheme at Sakhi Sarwar.

The meeting also approved Rs500 million each for Baba Fareed University Pakpattan, Koh-e-Suleman University Rajanpur and University of Hafizabad.