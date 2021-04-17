close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
April 17, 2021

Hockey Ramadan tournament postponed amid government restrictions

April 17, 2021

KARACHI: Olympian Islahuddin and Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Ramadan Hockey Festival Tournament has been postponed due to government restrictions.

Olympian Qamar Ibrahim, Chairman of the organising committee, announced the postponement after a meeting of the committee.

Secretary Olympian Syed Sameer Hussain, Olympian Kashif Jawad, Olympian Kamran Ashraf, Mubashir Mukhtar and other members attended the meeting.

Now this tournament will be organised after Ramazan under the name of Olympian Islahuddin and Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Interclub Hockey Festival.

According to a notification of Sindh Home Department, all indoor and outdoor sports competitions are disallowed till May 16.

He said that 20 teams were to participate in the Ramadan Hockey Festival and all preparations had been completed.

