close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2021

PMSA rescues 12 fishermen after boat capsizes

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2021

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) rescued 12 stranded fishermen after their boat got stuck at sea. The spokesperson said a rescue operation was conducted after a boat named Al Murad with 12 fishermen on board capsized in the open sea. The fishermen had left Karachi for fishing.

After getting information about the incident, a PMSA patrolling ship was tasked with rescuing them. The security agency saved the fishermen and brought them to Karachi. The boat was also pulled to the Karachi port by the PMSA team.

Latest News

More From Karachi