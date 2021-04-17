PMSA rescues 12 fishermen after boat capsizes

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) rescued 12 stranded fishermen after their boat got stuck at sea. The spokesperson said a rescue operation was conducted after a boat named Al Murad with 12 fishermen on board capsized in the open sea. The fishermen had left Karachi for fishing.

After getting information about the incident, a PMSA patrolling ship was tasked with rescuing them. The security agency saved the fishermen and brought them to Karachi. The boat was also pulled to the Karachi port by the PMSA team.