Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (April 13) directed the participants of a meeting convened by him to keep a check on the prices of essential commodities. Most of the participants of the meetings were not directly relevant to the task of keeping a check on hoarding of goods or exploitative profiteering.

It is good that the prime minister wants action against the unscrupulous elements, but the question is: who will deal with the challenge head-on?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA