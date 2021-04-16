tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (April 13) directed the participants of a meeting convened by him to keep a check on the prices of essential commodities. Most of the participants of the meetings were not directly relevant to the task of keeping a check on hoarding of goods or exploitative profiteering.
It is good that the prime minister wants action against the unscrupulous elements, but the question is: who will deal with the challenge head-on?
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston, USA