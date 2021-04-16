Mockery of justice

The biggest pain in this world for parents is to witness the death of their child. It’s even more painful when a child is killed by those who are supposed to protect him/her. The case in point is the Osama Satti murder case. The young man was murdered by security forces near Sector G11, Islamabad. This case was the second such tragic example after the Sahiwal case.

Recently, the SC removed terrorism charges against the police officials who were involved in the murder of an unarmed young boy. The decision has increased the grief of Satti’s parents – instead of healing their wounds.

Arbab Ahmad

Kot Fateh Khan