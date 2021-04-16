close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
Court jurisdiction in Kulbhushan case: Pakistan should clear Indian misunderstanding, says IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday told the counsel for Indian High Commission that it was not crossing its jurisdiction, instead it was attempting to ensure implementation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict.

The IHC bench clubbed Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case with a plea of Indian High Commission, seeking to dispose of case pertaining to four Indian prisoners.

The Indian High Commission had adopted the stance in its plea that Pakistan court had no jurisdiction to hear the matter of spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The bench directed the Foreign Office of Pakistan to again contact the Indian government on the matter. It also directed the additional attorney general (AAG) to play its role in clearing the misunderstanding of Indian High Commission regarding court’s jurisdiction in Jadhav case. The lawyer for Indian High Commission, Barrister Shahnawaz Noon, contended that four Indian prisoners had been released and now the petition had become ineffective.

The court said the matter was related to implementation of the decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ). “May be there was any misunderstanding to Indian government in this matter,” the bench remarked.

