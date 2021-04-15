LHC issues notices on physical examination for O, A levels

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the British Council, Pakistan director of Cambridge and federal ministry of education on a petition challenging physical examination for O & A level despite growing cases of COVID-19.

Several students filed the petition through Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, pleading that the classes have not been held for the whole academic year and the syllabus has not been finished or even covered for the most part yet the petitioners are forced to take exams in a traditional way, putting their lives and the lives of their family members in danger.

They said the respondents announced to take the exams with the physical presence of the students by putting them in examination halls and rooms. However, they said, Cambridge had given two options to the respective governments of the countries experiencing the rising numbers of COVID-19 to switch to avail school assessed grades. The last date to inform Cambridge of this decision is April 17 while the students are due to take their examinations starting from May 4 for O level and April 26 for A level.

The petitioners contended that the education ministry and other local authorities are in full control and in a position to prevent the massive risk on health and life of the petitioners and have the authority to request Cambridge for school assessed grades. The court issued notices to the respondent for their replies by April 21.