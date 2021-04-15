Financial crisis

The Covid-19 pandemic has aggravated the problem of unemployment in the country. Many people who used to live a financially stable life are now in desperate need of financial aid. The government isn’t paying attention to the problems being faced by these people. The salaried class, too, is quite affected by the pandemic. For one year now, the salaries have remained the same. Even government employees were deprived of the annual 10 percent increment. The prices of daily items have been increasing at an unprecedented pace, making it difficult for people to meet their monthly expenses.

People who have school- and university-going students have been compelled to take their children out of school. It is disappointing to see that almost every class has been facing many financial challenges. The government needs to take some serious steps to help people deal with the current crisis. It should create job opportunities for people and support home-based businesses.

Saad Sarwat

Karachi