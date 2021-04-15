MWM demands resolving Shia missing persons’ issue

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) General Secretary Allama Raja Nasir Abbas on Wednesday termed the alleged enforced disappearances of members of the Shia community a serious violation of human rights, and asked the government and state institutions to resolve the issue.

He expressed these views during a telephonic address to the participants of the sit-in of the Shia community who have been protesting in front of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum since April 2 for the recovery of their missing family members.

The protest camp was organised by the Joint Action Committee for Shia Missing Persons. Abbas said the participants of the sit-in are demanding the rule of law based on the supremacy of the constitution, so the government should listen to their demand.

“The MWM will always support the families of the victims of enforced disappearances because they have been protesting for their legitimate, constitutionally-guaranteed rights,” he said.

“In a democratic country, families of missing persons are holding constitutional and legal sit-ins, demanding that the government inform them about the whereabouts of their relatives.”

He also slammed the officials concerned of the government for their non-seriousness on this issue that is a matter of life and death for the victims’ families. “Nobody has any sort of right or power to pick up our youth from their homes and subject them to enforced disappearances to waste the precious time of their useful lives.”

He reiterated his demand that if the missing persons are accused of anything, action must be taken against them in accordance with the law, which requires bringing them to trial.