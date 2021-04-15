179,219 COVID patients recover

LAHORE:Around 179,219 corona patients were recovered in 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments while 3892 patients were recovered during the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab on Wednesday. He said that 6514 beds are reserved in all govt-owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4219 beds are unoccupied. Likewise, 1603 beds reserved in govt hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 806 beds are vacant so far, he added. The Secretary SHC&MED added that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department has arranged 3089 beds in Isolation wards of all govt hospitals in the province, out of which, 2426 beds are vacant. However, 442 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt hospitals of Lahore and 312 beds are unoccupied.

The Secretary SHC said that the specialised healthcare has arranged 649 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 336 ventilators are under use while 313 are unoccupied.