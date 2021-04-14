Stop using Remdesivir: experts

LAHORE: The Corona Experts Advisory Group, (CEAG) has recommended to the provincial health authorities to stop use of Remdesivir vaccine, an intravenous nucleotide pro-drug, due to lack of effectiveness in treatment of critical Covid-19 patients as per international guidelines. Consequent upon CEAG’s guidelines, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, (SHC&MED), has directed the hospitals to stop purchasing Remdesivir vaccine for treating critical Covid-19 patients. Secretary, SHC&MED, Nabeel A. Awan confirmed that the department had banned the purchase of Remdesivir for hospitals on CEAG’s recommendation as per international guidelines. However, he dismissed the impression that the drug had not been banned because of its high price, saying that the department had been purchasing injection Actemra at 10 times higher price than Remdesivir vaccine and administering it to serious Covid-19 patients free of cost. The CEAG co-chairman and chief coordinator for Covid-19 pandemic, Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan also confirmed that the CEAG had recommended to the government to stop use of Remdesivir to the critical Covid-19 patients admitted in hospitals in compliance with guidelines of World Health Organization (WHO), and other health organizations and medical experts.