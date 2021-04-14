‘CM wants uplift of south Punjab’

MULTAN: Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik Tuesday said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar wants development of the south Punjab.

Addressing a meeting, the minister said the Punjab government was aware of the problems of the citizens and practical steps were underway to resolve all problems. He said the PTI-led government had combated the red tape ‘culture’. He said in case of non-completion of development schemes on time, the departments concerned would be held responsible.

On progress on development schemes, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood briefed the minister and said show cause notices would be served to the officers who showed delaying tactics or slackness.

He said such contractors would be blacklisted.

The commissioner said 23 bazaars in the division and 11 Ramazan bazaars in Multan district have been made fully operational and a 25 per cent subsidy was given on 13 essential items in Ramazan bazaars.

He said fair price shops had been established in all Ramazan bazaars of the division. Items are available at fair price shops at lower prices than Ramadan bazaars. The district administration is fully mobilized to implement the coronavirus SOPs, he maintained.

The commissioner said crackdown on big sellers and hoarders continued and numerous attempts of wheat smuggling were foiled.

He said heavy fines are being levied and leaflets were being issued.

Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani was also present on the occasion.

Other members including MPAs of Multan were present on the occasion.

MPA Qasim Khan Langah said new development schemes were being prepared keeping in view the public interests and by making transparency the standard, the tax of the people is being paid to the people.

MPA Saleem Labar said the Punjab government was taking practical steps for the welfare and development of the people.

MPA Wasif Ran said special care should be taken for quality in completion of schemes.

MPA Sabin Gill contracts coronavirus: MPA Sabin Gill was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.’

According to officials, the MPA has quarantine herself at home after positive report of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the city district administration sealed 14 shops and three restaurants over defying coronavirus SOPs during the last 24 hours. The authorities arrested one shopkeeper over COVID-19 SOPs violations.

The authorities also imposed Rs 261,000 fine upon COVID-19 SOPs violators.

The Multan city tehsil administration sealed 13 shops in Gulgasht area.\

In Mumtazabad area, the authorities imposed Rs 135,000 fine on owners of five marriage halls over breach of coronavirus SOPs. The authorities sealed a shop and detained a man in the Shah Shams area over Covid-19 SOPs violations. Authorities sealed three restaurants in Shujabad and imposed fine of the owners.