Two-way voting system machine shown to PM

ISLAMABAD: A demonstration of the two-way voting system machine was presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday to ensure transparency in elections in a safe way.

In this connection, Imran chaired a meeting on electronic voting system. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, MDNRTC Brigadier Tauseef and other senior officers.

According to the Prime Minister Office, a demonstration of the two-way voting system machine was presented to the PM. The forum was told that the proposed voting system would provide both electronic and paper trail of the electoral process, which would ensure transparency in the elections.

The proposed voting system is being used successfully in a number of countries. The system also has security certifications to prevent hacking. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan met Prime Minister Imran Khan and the meeting discussed provincial issues and the political situation. They also discussed the situation of wheat and the Dera Ismail Khan-Peshawar Expressway project.