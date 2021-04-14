Man killed in DI Khan firing

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A 60-year old man was killed when two motorcyclists allegedly opened indiscriminate firing on a car near Mukkar Drain bridge on Tuesday.

The police said that Nizakat Mahmood Baloch along with his relatives Rahmatullah, Niamatullah and Zahid, residents of Bhatsair, were coming to appear in a court marriage case to Dera Ismail Khan in a car (AHA-608).

They said that when the car reached near Mukkar Drain bridge, two gunmen identified as Tayyab Shah and Aftab Shah allegedly intercepted the car and opened indiscriminate firing on the inmates. As a result, Rahmatullah Baloch was killed on the spot while other occupants remained unhurt.

Nizakat Mahmood Baloch later registered a case against the two accused, who were stated to be brothers.

He told the police that he had contracted a court marriage with the sister of the accused. He said the accused were not happy with the court marriage so they took this extreme step.