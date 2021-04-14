Dozens of TLP activists arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Dozens of workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan were arrested during a crackdown in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

A large number of workers of the TLP took to streets and blocked different roads in parts of Peshawar. They blocked the main GT Road near Pir Zakori Bridge and other areas.

The series of protest demonstrations against the arrest of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) head Allama Saad Razvi continued on the second consecutive day in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The protesters in the provincial metropolis blocked the main GT Road at Pir Zakori Chowk causing serious problems in vehicular traffic forcing police to use water cannon, tear gas and baton charge to open the road. Dozens of protestors were also taken into custody to control the situation.

Some of the protesters also sustained injuries after being hit by tear gas shells. The protesters were holding banners and placards and were chanting vociferous slogans against the government. The protesters claimed that they had not blocked the road but due to their huge strength the road got blocked automatically. Owing to the road blockade, severe traffic jam was observed at the main GT road hampering movement to and from the provincial metropolis.