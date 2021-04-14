PO held in Kohat

KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in bank robberies and attacks on security personnel in the district on Tuesday.

Taking action on intelligence-based information, a heavy contingent of Lachi Police Station arrested the notorious PO Attiqur Rahman from Lachi Bala area.

The police said that the accused was wanted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab police in crimes of heinous nature including bank robberies, killing and attempted murder and attacks on security personnel.

It was learnt that the accused was also involved in bank robbery of Rs10 million from a bank in Nowshera besides looting banks in Mianwali in Punjab and in Malakand region in KP.