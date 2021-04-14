The Osama Satti murder case and justice have become two contradicting terms, specially after the Islamabad High Court removed terrorism charges from the police officials who shot 17 deadly bullets on an unarmed young Osama on his way back home.

Osama’s father appeal to the Supreme Court (SC) should be met with utmost urgency. Justice delayed is justice denied. May we never have to witness any other Osama.

Maheen Khan

Dera Ismail Khan