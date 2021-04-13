Two more fall victim to corona in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 691 in the district and 153 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said 1,515 people were tested for coronavirus in public and private sector hospitals during the same period. He said so far 10,246 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,110. He said 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 107 at the DHQ hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 212 patients, including 138 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 106, including 60 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ hospital and 2,486 patients have quarantined themselves at homes.

Two accused get 9-year imprisonment each in drug case: Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal Tarar Monday awarded nine-year imprisonment to two accused in a drug case.

The Anti-Narcotics Force had registered a case against accused Tahir and Wajid Khan of Peshawar in 2019 over possessing 10-kilogram heroin. The court also imposed Rs 90,000 fine each on the accused.

DC reviews availability, quality, prices of daily use items: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Monday visited various Ramazan bazaars of the city and reviewed availability, quality and prices of daily use items.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, the DC said basic necessities were available in Ramazan Bazaars at reduced rates. He said vegetables and fruit were being sold at reduced rates in comparison to things available in usual markets. The DC said basin was being sold at Rs 130 per kg in the general market and Rs 98 per kg in the Ramazan bazaar.

Likewise the price of one kg lemon is Rs 245 in the open market and Rs 185 in Ramazan bazaars, Gram pulse Rs 125 and Rs 94, Iranian date Rs 225 and Rs 170 per kg, tomatoes Rs 53 and Rs 40 per kg, lehsen Rs 95 and 70, guava Rs 80 and Rs 60, apples are being sold at Rs 160 and Rs 120 per kg, banana at Rs 140 and Rs 105, potatoes at Rs 44 and Rs 33 and onions at Rs 23 per kg in the general market and Rs 17 per kg in Ramazan bazaars. He reviewed the process of sale at sugar stalls and said the official price of sugar in general market is Rs 84 while in Ramazan bazaars it is Rs 65 per kg.

7 more shopping plazas sealed over Covid SOPs breach: Seven more shopping mall and one restaurant were sealed over violations of coronavirus SOPs on Monday. Talking to reporters,

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said 813 shopping malls, 285 restaurants, 73 private schools and 44 marriage halls were sealed during the last 28 days.

The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit.