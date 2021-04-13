Peshawar roads witness worst traffic jam

PESHAWAR: The main business centres and roads in provincial metropolis witnessed great rush and blockade on Monday as people from various parts of the city and adjacent villages came out for shopping and getting other required items before the advent of Holy month of Ramazan.

The Central Ruet-e- Hilal Committee has already convened its meeting in Peshawar on Tuesday (today) for moon sighting and had announced to make a bid for observing Ramazan on the same day throughout the country.

The constant traffic jam on main roads created numerous problems and people had to wait for long to reach their destinations. To avoid congestion on the main roads, the traffic was diverted on service roads, which also created problems inside the city.

Though the district administration has issued strict directives and imposed fines for violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the general public violated it in the public transport and the government seemed helpless in taking action against them on Monday.

Only the security guards on the main entrance to the BRT stations asked the passers-by to wear facemasks, which many followed.Some educated elders in the bus welcomed government directives and tried to educate others to follow the SOPs to save themselves from the deadly disease. They asked the government to take strict action against all those violating SOPs so as to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus.