Vegetable prices register sharp increase before Ramazan

PESHAWAR: There has been a sharp increase in the prices of vegetables a few days before the start of the holy month of Ramazan.

During a visit to the Vegetable Market on Monday, consumers complained that the prices of vegetables had gone out of their reach. The sudden increase in the prices of almost every item has burdened the people, who demanded the government to take practical steps to control the price-hike.

They said though they often heard about the directives and announcements of the government but the ground reality is different. They asked the government to think about the poor instead of relying on briefings by officials from the bureaucracy. The shopkeepers and vendors had also displayed price-lists provided by the district administration and presented it to the customers whenever they failed to convince them about the hike in prices.

The price of ladyfinger was Rs180 per kg, tomato rates jumped from Rs30 to Rs80 per kg, peas were being sold for Rs140 per kg, radish Rs120 per kg, potato Rs60 per kg, cucumber Rs60 per kg and lemon Rs240 per kg.

The shopkeepers, however, said the prices of poultry has come down but the consumers disagreed, saying the prices of every item has increased and they did not understand what to do.

Akbar Khan, 34, said he had purchased one hen for Rs500 in order to serve guests at home, otherwise, he said he avoids eating poultry nowadays. He said that the prices of every item has increased but he was confident that the situation would improve in the near future with regard to prices.

Hastam Khan, who had come from his faraway village on his motorcycle in search of cheaper vegetables, said he had spent Rs1,000 but still he did not know what he had purchased as he pointed to a polythene bag hanging by his motorbike.

Adil Mama, 50, who had planned to buy various items for the holy month of Ramazan, said he purchased a small quantity of onions, tomatoes and potatoes as per his financial status and would come to buy more once he earns something extra in the next few days.

Manzar, 40, seemed to be satisfied with the prices, arguing that except the farmers everyone else made a profit by selling vegetables. Referring to the fresh and green vegetables, he said the prices are justified.

The increasing prices of vegetables, long queues of consumers outside the Utility Stores in Peshawar and strict directives of the district administration to follow SOPs against coronavirus pandemic have created problems for the general public, traders and officials.The officials said the general public did not follow SOPs despite repeated instructions of the government.